Details announced for Ireland's first music festival since Covid-19

Ireland’s first music festival in almost 16 months with a capacity of 3,500 will be hosted at Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, T.D., confirmed that the pilot event will feature some of the country’s hottest artists including Gavin James, Lyra, Denise Chaila, Wild Youth, Sharon Shannon & Wyvern Lingo performing full sets. The show will be hosted by The 2 Johnnies.

Gates open at 3pm with the first act on stage at 3.30pm. Times are subject to change. Event is over 18s and ID is required.

Tickets priced €39.50 (subject to a Ticketmaster service charge) go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie

Tickets will be sold in Pods of either 4 or 6 persons and are not transferrable. Lead person contact details must be provided and, if required, the entire party for HSE contact tracing.

Rapid antigen testing will be a requirement of entry to this event. Health specialists will conduct antigen tests prior to the event. Further details of this will be provided to ticketholders in advance.

Speaking today, Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said: “I am delighted to announce this music festival hosted by IMMA at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, the first such event in almost 16 months. The RHK is an iconic venue for live music and this marks a significant step forward towards larger gigs in the coming months, subject to the public health situation.

“The line-up is fantastic and there will be 3,500 fans on the night, enjoying a very exciting range of Irish talent. I have set aside 500 free tickets for frontline health care workers as a gesture of thanks for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic. Their commitment in these unbelievably challenging times has been truly inspiring and something which I know we all appreciate.

“I would like to thank MCD and IMMA for working with myself and my Department to bring this exciting gig to fruition.

“These pilot events are critical on the road to reopening live entertainment and will help the Government to plan for the safe management of events whilst Covid is still circulating in our communities and build confidence in the guidance and event management protocols developed to keep everyone safe”.

“To that end, social distancing will be reduced to one metre; and I am now also introducing rapid testing for concert goers and staff.

“The purpose of these events is to build the road back to the safe and full recovery of live performances and sporting events and establish confidence in the guidance and event management protocols developed for the sector. The use of antigen tests is to help consider the logistics of them as a means of gaining entry to live events as the sector reopens.”

This music festival is one of a series of pilot cultural and sporting events taking place in June and July.

“It has been inspirational to see the public initiatives planned for this summer by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media which herald a new future for us all as we begin to imagine a post pandemic world. As the Irish Museum of Modern Art we are a centre of innovation. Over the past year we have seen just how important the grounds and outdoor programme has been to our visitors, particularly our local community in Dublin 8. We are delighted to collaborate on this pioneering event because at the heart of everything IMMA aspires to be a place where creative culture can be shared by all,” stated Annie Fletcher, Director, IMMA

Organisers have implemented a range of control measures to ensure the protection and safety of performing artists, staff, and customers. Directed by Government guidelines, these measures include staggered access times, clear and visible signage, socially distanced queuing systems, readily available hygiene stations in convenient locations, enhanced cleaning regimes, easily accessible toilet facilities, the creation of socially distanced seated and standing Pods for attendees and the wearing of masks when outside your Pod. Event staff will also be on hand to assist and direct patrons to ensure their safety and comfort.

It is critical that these measures are strictly followed by those attending this event. Such guidelines are subject to change.

The event is produced by MCD Productions and is being hosted by IMMA in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in association with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the OPW, and Dublin City Council.

Please continue to check MCD.ie and the Department’s website for further information.