A beloved actor from hit movie School of Rock movie has been killed in a road accident.

It is understood Kevin Clark, best known for playing disobedient drummer Freddy Jones in School of Rock was struck by a vehicle while cycling in Chicago on Wednesday.

He was 32 years old.

PICTURED: Kevin Clark as Freddy (yellow glasses) in School of Rock.

He starred in School of Rock alongside Jack Black who he kept in touch with.

He was recently pictured with Black backstage at a Tenacious D concert in 2018.