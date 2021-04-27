Revenue officials make shocking drugs discovery at Irish port

Gardaí in Wexford have arrested a man in his 50s following the seizure of cannabis worth €800,000 at Rosslare Europort on Monday, April 26.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish registered articulated lorry and its accompanying trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Flynn, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within the spare tyres of the trailer.

A man in his 50s was arrested by Gardaí at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at Wexford Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.