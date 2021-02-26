Gardaí trace red Toyota after discovery of two bodies in Cork

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at a domestic premises outside of Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, following the discovery of the bodies of two elderly men.

The men are believed to be brothers.

Gardaí are continuing to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla Van, registration 03-WW-1556.

Any members of the public with information are asked to call 999 immediately.

"Do not approach or this vehicle," gardaí have warned.