Motorist who turned away from checkpoint found to be '175km from home'

A motorist who turned away from a garda checkpoint in Waterford has been fined for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Gardaí conducting a checkpoint in Waterford noticed the car turn off to avoid them, and when the car was stopped it was found that the driver was approximately 175km from home.

Gardaí said the reasons provided by the driver for the journey were non-essential. Current Covid-19 restrictions limit people to within their 5km unless travelling for essential reasons.

"Current regs and guidelines are still to stay at home, reduce your contacts, only exercise within 5km of your home," Gardaí said in a Twitter post.

A fixed charged penalty notice was issued to the driver.

PHOTO: An Garda Síochána/ @GardaTraffic