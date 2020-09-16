Gardai deploy helicopter and stinger to end car chase in broad daylight in the Midlands

The Garda helicopter and a Stinger device that rapidly deflates tyres were used to bring a car chase to a safe conclusion in the Midlands on Tuesday.

Laois Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver of the vehicle pictured above after it failed to stop and was involved in multiple dangerous driving incidents along the N80 between Portlaoise and Stradbally.

A Stinger device was deployed in Stradbally which successfully deflated the front tyres on the vehicle. The Garda helicopter also assisted local units in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.

The driver was processed at Portlaoise and has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.

Members of the public who witnessed these incidents can contact the Roads Policing Unit at Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100.