'Cuddle your children' - Father releases heartbreaking statement after tragedy

The father of three children found dead in their home in Dublin last week has issued a heartbreaking statement through An Garda Síochana.

Andrew McGinley, father of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley, released the statement on Tuesday. The three young children were found dead in a house in Newcastle, Co Dublin, last Friday, January 24.

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle," Andrew McGinley said.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

"The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive," the devastated dad concluded.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into the deaths.