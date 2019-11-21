16 people found in truck on ferry bound for Rosslare

16 people have been found in a truck on a ferry bound for Ireland.

An Garda Siochana at Wexford Garda Station are currently investigating potential breaches of Immigration Legislation which may have occurred onboard a Stena Line Ferry travelling from Cherbourg, which arrived in Rosslare today at approximately 2.40pm.

At approximately 09:45am today, November 21, the Captain of the ferry alerted Gardai that a number of people had been discovered in the trailer of an articulated tractor unit on the vehicle deck.

All the individuals appear in good health and are currently receiving medical assessments on arrival at Rosslare Port.

Garda Immigration Officers attached to Wexford Garda Station, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) will carry out an assessment on the immigration status of all the persons.

An Garda Siochana are now investigating all the circumstances of this incident. The articulated truck involved in this incident has been detained.

The driver and the owners of the articulated vehicle are assisting An Garda Siochana with their enquiries.

Any person with any information in relation to this incident, no matter how insignificant it may appear, is asked to contact investigating Gardai at Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11, Crimestoppers 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.