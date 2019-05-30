Negotiator called as gardaí respond to man on roof at Cork hospital
Negotiator called as gardaí respond to man on roof at Cork hospital
Gardaí have dealt with an incident at a hospital in Cork city.
Shortly after 1pm Gardaí received a report of a man in his late 40s who was on the roof of a hospital in Cork City.
The man was armed with a knife and was threatening to self-harm. A number of garda units attended the scene.
A Garda negotiator was called and the incident was resolved shortly before 4pm.
The man is currently being assessed by medical personnel.
Gardaí will not be commenting further on this incident.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on