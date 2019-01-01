Two men arrested after two shot during raid on take away

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at a food take away premises at the Edenmore Shopping Centre, Coolock, Dublin 5 shortly after midnight this morning, Tuesday January 1.

A lone male entered the premises armed with what is described as a handgun. He demanded cash and then discharged a number of shots. Two male staff members received gunshot wounds. They were both removed to Beaumont Hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries which are not believed to life threatening.

In a follow up operation two men, one aged 44 and one aged 18, have been arrested in connection with this investigation. They are detained at Coolock and Raheny Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any person with information to contact the incident room at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.