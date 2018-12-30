Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle collision in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N69 Limerick between Glinn and Tarbert at approximately 12:40pm today (January 30)

A motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, collided with a car and another motorcyclist. The rider of the second motorcycle was a male in his 20s. The man in his 50s has been pronounced dead at the scene. The man in his 20s was taken to Limerick University Hospital with non life threatening injuries. No injuries were sustained by any person in the car involved. The road remains closed for a Garda Technical Examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650.