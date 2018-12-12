Gardaí launch witness appeal following Dublin City sexual assault

Gardai in Irishtown investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female on Sunday have launched an appeal for witnesses.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, Serpentine Avenue areas of Dublin 4 between 00.43hrs and 02.14hrs on Sunday.

Gardai also have particular interest in the movements of the injured party in the Mountjoy area of Dublin 1 between 02.14hrs until 03.44hrs.

The injured party describes the male suspect as being in his late twenties or early thirties, with a short beard, glasses, short dark hair and a short sleeved shirt. The injured party was wearing a long black dress and the incident occurred in a car.

Investigating Gardaí wish to make an appeal for information with particular focus to be paid to the following points:

· Any persons who noticed anything suspicious in the following areas between 00.43hrs and 02.14hrs on Sunday the 9th of December 2018, Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Merrion Road & Serpentine Avenue, Dublin 4.

· Any persons who noticed anything suspicious in the Mountjoy Square area of Dublin 1 between 02.14hrs and 03.44hrs on the 9th of December 2018

· Any motorists with ‘dashcam’ footage relating to the above times and locations

· Any other information that may assist the investigation

Witnesses or any person who can assist are asked to contact Gardai in Irishtown Garda station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.