Man arrested after woman killed on farm near Offaly border

A man has been arrested as part of a Garda investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman following an incident on a farm in Portumna earlier this year have arrested a man this morning.

A man in his 50s was arrested in Galway on Tuesday, December 11, and is currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Loughrea Garda Station.

The arrest relates to the death of a woman aged in her mid-70s on a farm near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna, close to the county's borders with Offaly and Tipperary.

The woman was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm in the area.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead short time later.