Man arrested in connection with fatal accident in Donegal released without charge

A man in his 20s arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal traffic collision in Bundoran in the early hours of this morning where two people lost their lives has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two men in their 20s seriously injured in the collision are continuing to receive treatment at Sligo University Hospital, while the woman in her 20s critically injured is being transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

One man and one woman (both in their 20s) were fatally injured when the car they were passengers in collided with a wall. The local Coroner has been notified and post-mortems will be carried out on the two deceased at the mortuary in Sligo University Hospital tomorrow.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda Station and investigating Gardaí are liaising with the PSNI as part of their enquiries. The road at the crash site has been reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.