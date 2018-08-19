Two dead and three injured after fatal road crash in Donegal

Gardaí in Ballyshannonl are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal at 3.25a.m. this morning, Sunday August 19.

One man and one woman (both in their 20s) were fatally injured when the car they were passengers in collided with a wall. Their bodies have been removed to the morgue in Sligo General Hospital. Another woman (mid 20s) is in critical condition and another two men (mid 20s) have serious injures and were removed to Sligo General Hospital.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.