Man dies six says after serious assault

Gardaí in Waterford investigating a serious assault which occurred at the junction of John Street and The Manor at approximately 3am on Saturday, July 7, have confirmed that the injured man has died.

The 27-year-old man received a number of head injuries as a result of this assault. He was taken by Ambulance to University Hospital in Waterford and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital where he passed away today, Friday, July 13.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on the morning of July 8 and detained at Waterford Garda station.

He was released without charge on that evening and a file will be prepared for the D.P.P.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information and to any person who may have witnessed this assault to contact the Gardaí at Waterford 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.