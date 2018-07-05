Gardai officially using less energy than ever before

An Garda Síochána has become the first police service in the world to achieve the globally recognised international energy management standard (ISO 50001).

Since starting the project for certification the organisation has saved over €9 million in energy costs, and further savings are expected as ISO 50001 is rolled out across all Garda Stations.

Mike Dodd, Financial Accountant for An Garda Síochána said: "An Garda Síochána is the first national police service in the world to achieve ISO 50001 certification, achieving energy savings of 21.9% and energy cost savings of 9.3%.”

An Garda Síochána recently earned the top award, the Award of Excellence, at the 2018 Energy Management Leadership awards in Denmark. This award was given by the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), a high-level global forum that promotes policies and programmes to advance clean energy.

Two of the key sponsoring architects of the forum are the EU and The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). An independent panel of international experts selected only three organisations worldwide for this top honour in energy management.

An Garda Síochána’s certification is a result of eight years hard work by the implementation team tasked with reducing energy costs across the service. In 2015, An Garda Síochána set an ambitious target to achieve the ISO 50001 standard for energy management. ISO 50001 certification was received from Certification Europe in May 2016 for the Garda Headquarters site in Phoenix Park, Dublin and its entire transport fleet.

An Garda Síochána is committed to extending ISO 50001 across the entire organisation, and recently extended the accreditation to the Garda College.

Using an ISO 50001 certified energy management system across its transport fleet and at two of its largest sites, Garda Headquarters and Garda College, An Garda Síochána has saved €9.6 Million and reduced its CO2 emissions by 70,340 metric tons over eight years.

Garda staff have developed an operational control system to ensure efficient energy use on a continuous basis.

Key achievements include:

· Lighting: Ensuring lights are switched off outside of regular office hours and, if necessary, turning off respective lights and informing assistant energy manager;

· Heating: Ensuring heating schedules and operational parameters are maintained satisfactorily according to pre-determined set points;

· Ventilation & Cooling: Ensuring that parameters such as temperature set points and schedules do not deviate from effective energy performance;

· Transport Operational Control: Ensuring that all vehicles are serviced at regularly defined intervals based on vehicle type. Garda Transport staff carry out audits of maintenance contractors to ensure vehicles are maintained to optimal performance.