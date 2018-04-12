Teenage girl (17) missing from Kildare

Newbridge gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing a 17-year-old girl missing since yesterday afternoon.

Olta Dodaj was last seen on Wednesday, April 11, at approximately 2.45pm in Newbridge.

She is described as being 5’ 3’’, of slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and grey Converse runners.

Anyone who has seen Olta or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.