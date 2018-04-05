Gardai appeal for information on man missing since Monday

Gardaí in Nenagh, Co Tipperary are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 63 year old Malachy Brennan who is missing from Borrisokane, Tipperary since the April 2.

Malachy was last seen on Monday in his home in Borrisokane Tipperary at approximately 6pm. He is described as 5'8", of slim build with blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and a grey hat.

Anyone who has seen Malachy or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.