Two gardaí injured after being rammed by stolen car

Gardaí in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, are investigating after two of their colleagues sustained minor injuries in a car ramming incident on Wednesday morning, April 4.

Gardaí in the area were alerted to a call that a blue Skoda Octavia car had been stolen at Horsepark in Castlebar at approximately 3.30am.

This car was then observed by a Garda patrol car on Station Road. The stolen vehicle then rammed the Garda car and left in the direction of Ballyheane. In the village of Ballyheane this car again rammed the Garda car causing extensive damage to the patrol car.

At 4.30am the stolen Skoda car was observed in the Ballintubber area by another Garda unit, this Garda car was also rammed by the Skoda in the townland of Kilkerrin, Partry. A number of Garda units including an Armed Support Unit were in the area searching for the offending car.

The Skoda was located crashed at Kilmaine Road. Three males, aged 16, 20 and 23, believed to have been in the stolen Skoda car, were all arrested at the scene at approximately 4.30am and are detained at Castlebar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Two members of An Garda Síochána sustained minor injuries.