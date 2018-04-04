Gardaí make two arrests in connection with attack on Laois GAA player

Gardaí in Carlow investigating a serious assault on Laois football player Daniel O'Reilly have made two arrests.

The incident occurred in Carlow town on Sunday night where it's understood O'Reilly was struck in the head and fell to the ground, leaving him with serious head injuries.

Gardaí have now confirmed that they have arrested two men in their 20s in connection with the investigation.

Both men were arrested on Tuesday, April 3 and are being detained in Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.