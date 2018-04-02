On-duty Garda dies at station

A male Garda in his late 30s has been found dead.

The Garda became ill while on duty in Clifden Garda Station in Galway in the early hours of this morning, Monday, April 2.

Emergency Services were called and attended the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been removed for a Post Mortem Examination at University Hospital Galway.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.