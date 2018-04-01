Teenager dies in early morning road crash

A teenager has been killed and two other men were seriously injured in a road traffic collision in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Woodstock, Ennis, Co. Clare in the early hours of this morning, Sunday April 1.

At approximately 4.20am an 18 year old male passenger was fatally injured when the car he was in, hit a wall. The driver and passenger, both males aged 19 and 21 years, were seriously injured and have been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators, who are en route. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Ennis Garda Station on 065 - 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.