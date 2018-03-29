Revenue and Gardai seize cocaine in Roscommon
A non-national man in his forties has been arrested by Gardaí
Revenue officers seized a package containing approximately 500g of cocaine
Revenue and Gardaí have seized drugs worth €35,000 in Roscommon today.
The drugs were found at a residential address in Ballaghaderreen, County Roscommon, as part of a joint, intelligence-led operation involving Revenue, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Longford/Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit.
Revenue officers seized a package containing approximately 500g of cocaine, with an estimated value of €35,000, which had originated in Chile.
A non-national man aged in his forties has been arrested by Gardaí and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended. Investigations are ongoing.
If you have any information about smuggling, contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.
