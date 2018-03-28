Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding found not guilty of rape in Belfast trial

Ulster rugby stars Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been found not guilty by a jury in the Belfast rape trial, it has been reported.

All four defendants, including Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison, were found not guilty of all charges.

Paddy Jackson was acquitted of rape and sexual assault, Stuart Olding acquitted of rape, Blane McIlroy found not guilty of exposure and Rory Harrison not guilty of perverting the course of justice and not guilty withholding information.

The jury's verdicts were unanimous on all counts, and they made them after three hours and 40 minutes of deliberation following the nine-week trial.

Both Jackson and Olding had denied raping a woman at Jackson's house in Belfast in June 2016. McIlroy and Harrison had alos denied the charges against them.