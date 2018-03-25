BREAKING: Body found during search for missing teenager

A body has been recovered in the search for missing Tipperary teenager Elisha Gault.

Divers recovered a body just seven kilometres from where the 14-year-old was last seen in Carrick-on-Suir on St. Patrick's Day.

It’s understood a Coast Guard helicopter search crew was winding down for the day when a crew member noticed a body in the River Suir.

Divers later attended the scene where they recovered a body, believed to be that of a female.

The body has not yet been formally identified.