One man killed and another seriously injured in early morning crash

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Co Kerry in the early hours of this morning

At approximately 3.20am, Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a single car collision on the R558 Tralee to Fenit road. Two men traveling in the car at the time, both in their 20s and from the locality, were seriously injured.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The second was removed to by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is understood to be serious.

The crash site is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the scene later this morning. The local Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station 066-7102300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.