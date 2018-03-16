Gardai complete search operation related to the disappearance of Tina Satchwell

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell have completed their search operation at the site in Castlemartyr, Co. Cork.

Tina has been missing since March 20, 2017.Her husband Richard reported her missing four days later.

An Garda Síochána have thanked the public for their patience during the operation and thank the Defence forces, and other specialist services who assisted in the search.



A number of items recovered during the course of this search will now be examined to establish whether they are related to the disappearance of Tina. Gardaí would also like to thank members of the public who have come forward with new information which will now be investigated. The site remains closed to the public until further notice.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Tina’s disappearance to contact the incident room at Midleton Garda Station at 021 4621550 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666111.