Armed robbers make off with sum of cash after Post Office raid

Gardai in Navan, Co Meath are investigating an armed robbery at the Post Office in Athboy this morning.

At approximately 9am three to four males dressed in black entered the Post Office threatened staff and demanded money. One of the males was armed with an axe. They left with a sum of cash. A member of staff received minor injuries and is being treated at scene by ambulance staff.

A car was found burning on the M3 at junction 9 (Navan North). It is believed that this car may have been involved in the robbery.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the Post Office prior to the robbery or as the suspects fled the scene and also for anyone who may have seen activity around the car that was found burning out on the M3 as described above, to contact Navan on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.