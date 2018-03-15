Pedestrian killed after being struck by car

Gardaí in Buncrana, Co Donegal are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Umricam, Buncrana at approximately 9.15pm last night.

A 59-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to Letterkenny General Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place later today. The local coroner has been notified. The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074-9320540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.