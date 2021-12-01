Premier League team news - Tuchel rings the changes for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made six changes from his side’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday as the Blues took on Watford tonight

Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech dropped to the bench in place of Saul, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Reece James was not included in the matchday squad, with Kai Havertz, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta also named in the starting XI.

Claudio Ranieri only made one change to the starting line-up from the side which lost at Leicester, despite Watford’s mounting casualty list.

Joao Pedro was included while Cucho Hernandez took his place among the substitutes.

+++++++



Southampton have recalled Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella for the visit of Leicester.

Lyanco, Romain Perraud and Armando Broja dropped to Saints’ bench following Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Liverpool.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers stuck with an unchanged 20-man squad on the back of Sunday’s 4-2 win at home to Watford.

++++++++



Jarrod Bowen has been recalled to the West Ham side for the visit of Brighton.

The forward started on the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday.

Vladimir Coufal also came in for the injured Aaron Cresswell.

Brighton drafted in Adam Lallana and Jeremy Sarmiento, for a full debut, with Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross dropping to the bench.

++++++++

Richarlison and Demarai Gray return to Everton’s starting line-up for the 239th Merseyside derby at home to Liverpool.

That means Salomon Rondon, yet to score in 10 appearances since joining in the summer, retained his place as Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon were left out.

Liverpool made one change from the side which thrashed Southampton at the weekend with Joel Matip replacing Ibrahima Konate in central defence.

++++++++

Jack Grealish has been named on the bench as he returned to Aston Villa for the first time with Manchester City.

The £100million midfielder, who moved to City in the summer, is among the substitutes with Phil Foden as Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fernandinho start.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard makes two changes, bringing in Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz.