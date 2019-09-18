LATEST: Traffic building for Ploughing on day two and slow both ways on parts of N80

Slow both ways on the N80 approaching the turn-off for Fenagh and also on the local road from the N80 to the site, according to AA Roadwatch.

There are some delays too on the local road from Nurney and Tullow.

The M9 is slow northbound to exit at J6 Carlow South.

All set for day two of #Ploughing19 Please follow correct route , turn off Sat Navs, follow dircetions of Gardaí & clearly display your carpark permit on approach to event site. For traffic arrangements see - https://t.co/8cwukPy2Wh pic.twitter.com/ZkJZ9EwVYC — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 18, 2019

Outside Kilkenny, the N77 is slow through Henebry’s Cross and also the city’s Ring Rd to the Hebron Rd R/A.