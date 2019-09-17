'Jackets on at the moment but T-shirt weather this afternoon,' Ploughing forecast

This is good news!

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Sunrise on Tuesday morning at the Ploughing (CREDIT: Alan O'Reilly)

"Jackets on at the moment but T-shirt weather this afternoon," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly as the Ploughing kicks off in Carlow.

The weather is looking good on day one of the Ploughing. 