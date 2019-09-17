Carlow 'fully booked' as around 300,000 people descend on the county for Ploughing 2019

It's next to impossible to get a bed in Carlow on some of the popular booking websites as the county is "fully booked" with around 300,000 people about to descend on the county throughout the next three days of the Ploughing.

The 2019 National Ploughing Championships take place in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19 and there's not a bed to got anywhere as the county embraces the national showcase.

Every search by this publication on booking websites like www.booking.com and www.hotels.com and www.trivago.com put up options in the surrounding counties of Carlow.