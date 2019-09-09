Around 300 Gardaí to manage traffic flow for the National Ploughing in Carlow, says Cathaoirleach

Around 300 Gardaí are to manage traffic flow for the Ploughing in Carlow, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr John Pender, told those gathered at the launch of the 2019 event in Ballintrane, Fenagh.

Cllr Pender said a lot of work had gone into the traffic plan for the Ploughing - which is on from September 17-19 - and "all routes were carefully selected".

"I know that there will be 300 Gardaí in managing traffic flow," he added.