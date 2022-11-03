Search

03 Nov 2022

Number of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in Irish schools exceeds 12,000

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

03 Nov 2022 11:11 AM

The Department of Education has confirmed the number of Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools across Ireland has exceeded 12,000. 

According to monthly figures released by the Department, 12,544 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in Irish schools as of November 2022. 

Almost 8,000 students have been accommodated in primary schools with 4,596 pupils in post-primary schools. 

Over 1,900 are enrolled in Dublin schools with 1,253 in Cork, 1,222 in Kerry, and 810 in Galway. 

The lowest number of Ukrainian students enrolled across the country are in Monaghan (50), Longford (102), Offaly (123), and Carlow (145). 

Over 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since the beginning of the Russian war. 

Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into schools. 

The teams are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel. 

They ensure that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine. 

Information for parents on accessing school places is available here in both Ukrainian and Russian languages. 

