Family of missing 44-year-old man concerned for his welfare

The family of a man missing for over 24 hours is concerned for his welfare.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding 44-year-old Kevin Lane who has been missing from the Monkstown area of Cork since yesterday morning (October 12).
Kevin - described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, grey hair with a grey beard, and blue eyes - was last seen wearing khaki trousers and a jumper and shirt (colours unknown).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The team from Woodie’s Tullamore won the Woodie’s Woscar for Store of the Year Charity, presented by Sharon Kelly Woodie’s Chief People Officer at the annual awards ceremony held in Croke Park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.