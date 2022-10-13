Search

13 Oct 2022

Family of missing 44-year-old man concerned for his welfare

Family of missing 44-year-old man concerned for his welfare

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Oct 2022 4:07 PM

The family of a man missing for over 24 hours is concerned for his welfare. 

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding 44-year-old Kevin Lane who has been missing from the Monkstown area of Cork since yesterday morning (October 12). 

Kevin - described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a slim build, grey hair with a grey beard, and blue eyes - was last seen wearing khaki trousers and a jumper and shirt (colours unknown). 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Local News

