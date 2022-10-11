Search

11 Oct 2022

Car sales rise by 15% as people opt for electric and hybrid models

Car sales rise by 15% as people opt for electric and hybrid models

Reporter:

David Power

11 Oct 2022 3:02 PM

The number of new cars licensed in September 2022 rose by 961 (15%) vehicles compared with September 2021, latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

In the first nine months of 2022, 22% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) compared with 15% in the same period in 2021.

There was a fall of 13% in the number of used private cars licensed in September 2022 compared with September 2021.

In the first nine months of 2022, 27% of new private cars licensed were diesel, compared with 34% in the same period in 2021.

The number of used cars licensed in the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 35% compared with the same period in 2021 (36,140 versus 55,827).

There were 12,763 used (imported) diesel private cars licensed in the first nine months of 2022, compared with 31,304 in the same period in 2021, a fall of 59%.

Volkswagen (1,244) was the most popular make of new private cars licensed in September 2022.

Commenting on the data, Nele van der Wielen, Statistician in the transport section of the CSO, said: “Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland. The number of new electric cars licensed has increased by 81% from 7,470 in the first nine months of 2021 to 13,506 in 2022. At the same time, the number of new diesel cars is decreasing. For the first nine months of 2022, 25,113 new cars licensed were diesel cars compared with 32,341 in the same period in 2021.

"There were 36,140 used private cars licensed in the first nine months of 2022 compared with 55,827 in the same period in 2021. The total number of used vehicles licensed in the first nine months of 2022 was down 33% compared with the same period in 2021," Mr van der Wielen.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media