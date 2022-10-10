Search

10 Oct 2022

Creeslough community ‘broken by tsunami of grief’ but consoled by global support

Creeslough community ‘broken by tsunami of grief’ but consoled by global support

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 10:24 AM

A Creeslough priest said “the heart of this village has been broken by a tsunami of grief” following Friday’s fatal explosion – though residents have been comforted by global messages of support.

Father John Joe Duffy, from the Co Donegal village, said the community has experienced a “tidal wave” of condolences from figures including Prime Minister Liz Truss and Pope Francis.

A five-year-old girl and her father were among 10 people killed at a complex comprising residential apartments and a petrol station in north-west Ireland.

An Garda Siochana continues to investigate the blast’s cause, though at this stage it is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Father John said the bereaved relatives he has spoken to have expressed their gratitude for the people who rushed to the petrol station to help, as well as emergency services from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking on BBC News, he said: “This is a quiet village and the heart of this village has been broken by a tsunami of grief.

“But we also know we are being held in the arms of communities right across both our islands – the United Kingdom and Ireland – and beyond, as far away as Australia, there was messages of prayers coming to us, and it’s just like a tidal wave coming in.

“Communities putting their arms around us and helping us – the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Pope Francis – and many others have sent us support. That’s what’s helping us at this time.”

Father John said he knew “most” of the victims – as did many of the first responders from the fire and ambulance services.

Also speaking with the BBC, Garry Martin, Donegal County Council director of emergency services, added: “It’s not unusual for us to come across an incident where there are neighbours and friends involved, and that just adds to the challenge that we have in dealing in this type of thing.

“But that’s part of the job and it’s particularly exacerbated by the numbers and the range in this case, and it’s always more difficult when you have young children involved as well.”

In a statement, Pope Francis said he was “saddened” by the blast and expressed “spiritual closeness to all those suffering”.

Ms Truss expressed “deepest sympathies” for “the entire community of Creeslough”.

Those killed were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media