Creeslough community ‘broken by tsunami of grief’ but consoled by global support

A Creeslough priest said “the heart of this village has been broken by a tsunami of grief” following Friday’s fatal explosion – though residents have been comforted by global messages of support.

Father John Joe Duffy, from the Co Donegal village, said the community has experienced a “tidal wave” of condolences from figures including Prime Minister Liz Truss and Pope Francis.

A five-year-old girl and her father were among 10 people killed at a complex comprising residential apartments and a petrol station in north-west Ireland.

An Garda Siochana continues to investigate the blast’s cause, though at this stage it is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Father John said the bereaved relatives he has spoken to have expressed their gratitude for the people who rushed to the petrol station to help, as well as emergency services from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking on BBC News, he said: “This is a quiet village and the heart of this village has been broken by a tsunami of grief.

“But we also know we are being held in the arms of communities right across both our islands – the United Kingdom and Ireland – and beyond, as far away as Australia, there was messages of prayers coming to us, and it’s just like a tidal wave coming in.

“Communities putting their arms around us and helping us – the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Pope Francis – and many others have sent us support. That’s what’s helping us at this time.”

Father John said he knew “most” of the victims – as did many of the first responders from the fire and ambulance services.

Also speaking with the BBC, Garry Martin, Donegal County Council director of emergency services, added: “It’s not unusual for us to come across an incident where there are neighbours and friends involved, and that just adds to the challenge that we have in dealing in this type of thing.

“But that’s part of the job and it’s particularly exacerbated by the numbers and the range in this case, and it’s always more difficult when you have young children involved as well.”

In a statement, Pope Francis said he was “saddened” by the blast and expressed “spiritual closeness to all those suffering”.

Ms Truss expressed “deepest sympathies” for “the entire community of Creeslough”.

Those killed were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin and 14-year-old Leona Harper.