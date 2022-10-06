Search

06 Oct 2022

Coveney announces pay improvements for new Defence recruits

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

06 Oct 2022 12:49 PM

The Minister for Defence has announced improvements in pay and allowances for new recruits. 

Minister Coveney made the announcement yesterday (Wednesday October 5) at the Annual Delegate Conference (ADC) of the Permanent Defence Force Other Ranks Representative Association (PDFORRA) in Co Donegal. 

The Minister confirmed the Department of Defence will immediately implement two of the pay-related recommendations from the Commission on the Defence Forces Report; namely, that all personnel of Private 3 Star/Able Seaman rank will be paid the full rate of MSA applicable to the rank, and the requirement for that cohort to ‘mark time’ for the first three years at that rank will be removed. 

He said, "These measures will result in the pay rates for Private 3 Star/Able Seaman in their first three years of service starting at €34,798 in Year 1, €36,128 in Year 2, and €37,353 in Year 3 of service." 

He also referenced the recently agreed extension to the Building Momentum Pay Agreement. If ratified, this extension will further improve members pay, and allowances in the nature of pay, by 6.5% over 2022 and 2023. 

Minister Coveney also announced an increase in the daily ration rate of 52% to reflect present day inflation prices. 

He informed delegates that payments of Technical Pay to eligible personnel, arising out of increases associated with the Review of Technical Pay Groups 2-6, would be complete by the end of this month. 

He concluded: "I am very proud of the professional role the Defence Forces have undertaken overseas and was delighted to have had the opportunity to witness, first-hand, the work undertaken during my visit to Lebanon on the 28th of May last. Indeed I look forward to meeting personnel again when I visit towards the end of this month." 

