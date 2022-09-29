Search

29 Sept 2022

Two arrested and cash seized in garda accommodation fraud investigation

Two arrested and cash seized in garda accommodation fraud investigation

Reporter:

David Power

29 Sept 2022 3:31 PM

Gardaí have arrested one man and one woman and searched two residences as part of an ongoing investigation into accommodation fraud

The arrests were made on Thursday morning in south Dublin.

As part of this ongoing investigation two residences were searched in Dublin 13 by Gardaí from Blackrock detective unit and assisted by uniform units from Blackrock and members from Raheny Garda station this morning Thursday 29th September, 2022.

During the searches gardaí seized a sum of cash, mobile phones and a number of documents.

Both the man, aged 30, and woman, aged 24, were arrested as part of the operation.

They are both currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media