ALERT: Batch of chicken from popular Irish supermarket recalled

A batch of chicken from a popular Irish supermarket is being recalled.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Dunnes Stores Free Range Irish Chicken (pack size 1700g, Use By 18 Sep 2022) has been removed from shops as the product weight is not labelled correctly.
As a result of the mislabeling, the cooking instructions on the label are incorrect.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
