Cannabis worth 1.5m euro seized at port

Cannabis worth more than 1.5 million euro has been seized at Rosslare Europort, the Revenue Commissioners said.
About 77kg of the drug was discovered by Revenue officers and the Garda at the Co Wexford port on Monday.
The drugs were found during a search of an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.
Investigations are ongoing.
