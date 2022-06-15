Search

Woman arrested over fatal shooting at caravan park released without charge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jun 2022 2:43 PM

A woman in her 20s who was arrested on Monday as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man at a caravan park in 2019 has been released without charge.

Gardai said a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man aged in his 40s, who was also arrested on Monday, is still being detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

The man and woman were arrested by Gardai investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was shot dead while working at a caravan park in Co Louth almost three years ago.

Keith Branigan was killed at Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead on August 27 2019.

Gardai at the time said that a gunman stepped out of a red Lexus car and approached the victim before firing a number of shots at him.

Several people ran for cover to a nearby shop as bullets ricocheted around the caravan park.

A number of stray shots caused damage to two cars in a nearby car park, where children had been eating ice cream minutes earlier.

The victim, who was married and from Drogheda, died at the scene.

