'Could be a blip' - Varadkar warns of summer Covid-19 wave as hospital numbers rise
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned of a potential summer wave of Covid-19 as case numbers in hospitals rise.
He said that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen above 300 with 311 in hospital as of Thursday, June 9.
He reminded people to get their booster vaccinations if they haven't already as immunity wanes across the population.
Number of people in hospital who are positive for CoVid has risen above 300. ICU cases rising too. Could be a blip. Could be start of a summer wave. Immunity is waning though for sure. Please get your booster if you haven’t. pic.twitter.com/NkzX7VoRo5— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) June 9, 2022
905 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by PCR tests with a further 1,542 positive antigen tests confirmed on Wednesday.
In total since February 2020, there has been over 1.5 million positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Ireland and a total of 7,416 deaths.
