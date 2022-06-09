'Enormous' Garda resources used to evict housing activists from vacant building - RWU

Housing activists have been evicted from a vacant building in Dublin City Centre after an early morning raid by Gardai.

The Revolutionary Workers Union (RWU) confirmed the raid - which they state occurred shortly before 6am this morning (Thursday June 9) - in a video posted on their official Facebook page.

Members have been occupying James Connolly House for a number of weeks to protest Ireland's ongoing housing crisis and provide shelter to those in need.

A statement published today by the James Connolly House Facebook page claimed Garda resources involved in the operation were "enormous" and "disproportionate".

A man in the video - identified as a representative of the RWU in accompanying text - states the group will "continue to take other places".

He then says "They are now just breaking in" as loud banging is heard in the background.

The person filming - who is not identified - proceeds to video footage of a barricade being breached.

Several rallies have previously been held at the property on Eden Quay to resist eviction and raise awareness of Ireland's homelessness crisis.

As per the government's latest Homeless Report (April 2022), 7,105 adults are homeless in Ireland as well as 2,944 child dependents.

The RWU has previously called for "a militant, working class led all Ireland housing movement that can smash landlordism and housing vultures".

Thousands homeless in Ireland today while state forces are busy evicting housing rights activists from a vacant building taken back to give shelter to those on streets. At a meeting there yesterday Revolutionary Workers Union called for a radical movement to reclaim empty homes. pic.twitter.com/1mlRmNIbVo — Caelainn Hogan (@CaelainnH) June 9, 2022

An Garda Síochána confirms an operation took place this morning "to execute a High Court order at a building on Eden Quay".

They also confirm two men were detained in accordance with the order and were due to appear before the court this morning.

According to an update on RWU-operated social media, the activists have since been released.

Image: Video still