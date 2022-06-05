Appeal to find missing Mullingar boy

Gardai have issued an appeal to trace a missing six-year-old boy from Co Westmeath.
Michael O’Connell was reported missing to gardai in Mullingar on Friday.
The young boy is believed to be in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the border region.
Gardai say they are concerned for his welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts.
Michael is described as approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.
They are also looking for information on the current whereabouts of the following vehicles:
151WH2454 Silver BMW 418
131WH1629 Blue Audi A4
00WH5417 Fiat Campervan
Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
