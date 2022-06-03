Search

03 Jun 2022

M50 northbound to be closed for hours following crash

03 Jun 2022 5:21 PM

Gardai are at the scene of a serious road collision on the M50 northbound.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area due to the crash.

The road is currently closed between junction nine Red Cow and junction seven Lucan northbound, and diversions in place.

Gardai also urged all road users on the N7 northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.

The garda traffic Twitter account stated that the M50 Northbound is expected to remain closed for a number of hours while emergency services attend the scene.

“Traffic travelling on the N7 Northbound should also try to avoid the area or take an alternative route,” it added.

The Twitter account also warned motorists that traffic was “extremely heavy” on both sides of the motorway, and urged users to avoid it.

