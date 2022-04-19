Search

19 Apr 2022

'A challenge for educators' - INTO calls for cuts to class sizes as they remain highest in the EU

'A challenge for educators' - INTO calls for cuts to class sizes as they remain highest in the EU

The motion also said that any reduction to the staffing schedule should be applied pro-rata to all DEIS primary schools. 

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

19 Apr 2022 2:01 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The country’s primary teachers are calling for concerted action to cut class sizes in the Republic of Ireland which are the largest in the European Union.
 
A motion passed at the INTO Annual Congress in Killarney today demanded “a reduction in the staffing schedule to the European Union average of 20 pupils to one mainstream classroom teacher in all non-DEIS primary schools.” 
 
The motion also said that any reduction to the staffing schedule should be applied pro-rata to all DEIS primary schools. 
 
The Department of Education recently announced a new staffing schedule which will see average class sizes reduce from next September to a ratio of 24:1 in mainstream classes with lower thresholds for DEIS Band 1 schools.

However, this still leaves the Republic of Ireland at the bottom of the table compared the rest of the European Union where the average class size of is 20 pupils per teacher. 

Michael McConigley of Sligo branch, proposing the motion at Congress 2022, said: 

“Teachers need to identify the specific strengths, interests and needs that each student may have to be effective. In large classes, this may be a challenge for educators. Not because their teaching strategy may be wrong, but because they don’t have the resources and time to do so.

“We have highly diverse classrooms that can include children with special educational needs, children with English as an additional language, children from backgrounds of disadvantage, children of different ethnic backgrounds and so on. Many of these children are in classrooms of 28, 29 and 30 plus pupils. 
 
“We might have the lowest class size in the history of the state but we are far behind our colleagues in Europe. Despite the improvements, the OECD Education at a Glance report 2022 confirms that Ireland’s supersized classes remain the largest in the EU.

“Currently, the average class size of 24 (23 from September) in Irish primary schools is the highest among the EU where average class sizes are four pupils lower than in Ireland.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media