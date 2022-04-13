Transport Dept becomes first in Irish Govt to receive cycle friendly employer status

The Department of Transport has received recognition as an EU-certified gold standard Cycle Friendly Employer (CFE).

It's the first Department in the Irish government to receive an award from the CFE project - an EU-wide platform for evaluation and accreditation - with other Departments currently working towards accreditation.

Improvements to a number of facilities went towards attaining the recognition, including bike parking and maintenance stands and the development of a new intranet site, CycleHub, to encourage interaction among cyclists in the Department.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan believes the public service has "a significant role to play" as sustainability leaders by supporting people to cycle to work and meetings.

He said, "This gold standard accreditation highlights the Department of Transport’s own strong ethos and commitment to reducing our transport related carbon emissions as we work towards realising the targets outlined in the Climate Action Plan.

The Department of Transport has been recognised as an EU-certified Gold Standard Cycle Friendly Employer (CEF) @EuCyclistsFed from @cycling_sol_ire.



Certification under the scheme is built around several cycle-friendly measures.



https://t.co/1h0IEeJ4Sq pic.twitter.com/mtZi03ODFi — Department of Transport (@Dept_Transport) April 13, 2022

"If we are to chart the course for carbon neutrality by 2050, we all have to take action. I am pleased that those who work in my Department are encouraged and supported in travelling to work by active means."

The recognition follows the Department's recent launch of a new National Sustainable Mobility Policy, which is expected to make it easier to walk, cycle or take public transport daily and reduce reliance on non-electric cars.

According to Cycle Solutions Ireland, other CFEs across the country include University College Dublin (UCD) and Pfizer.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton encourages other public and private bodies to work towards accreditation.

She said, "The Department has been recognised as leading the way to a green and sustainable workplace. Cycling is an environmentally friendly way to commute to work and it is one of the best ways to reduce our carbon emissions.

"Sustainable mobility is not only critical to the climate agenda but is also offers an opportunity to improve employee wellbeing and I would encourage other public and private bodies to work towards accreditation.”

Accreditation is reportedly suitable for all companies both big and small, from hotels to cafés.